The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued a warning of awareness level yellow for rainfall and thunderstorms.

The warning is valid between 2000 today until 1600 tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Meteorology Department says that rain, at times, and isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the area. The total rain accumulation is locally likely to exceed 35 millimeters in a six hours period. Hail is also possible.

(philenews)