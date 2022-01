The Department of Meteorology on Tuesday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms in effect from 13:00 until 21:00 local time.

The Department said that the total precipitation is likely to exceed the amount of 55 millimeters per 24 hours.

Very strong to near gale southwesterly winds, force 6 to 7 Beaufort, at times reaching locally up to 8 Beaufort will affect mainly coastal areas.