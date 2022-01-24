Yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms issued

The Department of Meteorology on Monday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms in effect from 02:00 on Tuesday 16:00 local time on the same day.

The Department said that the total precipitation is likely to exceed the amount of 55 millimeters per 24 hours.

Weather system Elpis is affecting the area until Wednesday evening.

In the afternoon the weather will be mainly fine but increased clouds might cause isolated rain mainly in the west and north and light snow on the mountains. Winds will be mainly northwesterly, mild, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea.

Tonight the weather will be partially cloudy but later there will be rain and isolated thunderstorms, initially in the western part of the island but then to the other areas as well.

There will be snow on the mountains. Winds will be initially mild 3 to 4 Beaufort but then will become stronger 4 to 5 Beaufort and in the western coastal areas will reach 6 Beaufort. The temperature will drop to 8 C inland and western and northern coastal areas, 5 C to the other coastal areas and -6 on the mountains.