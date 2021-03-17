The Met Service on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds all across Cyprus.

The alert is in effect from 10:00 in the morning till 17:00 in the afternoon.

The Service also said that low pressure will affect the area till Thursday morning, and that snow will fall on Troodos mountain.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly, strong to extremely strong at times, 6 to 7 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough.

Temperatures will reach 19 C inland, 18 C in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.