Yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds all across Cyprus

Local showers and / or thunderstorms today

The Met Service on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds all across Cyprus.

The alert is in effect from 10:00 in the morning till 17:00 in the afternoon.

The Service also said that low pressure will affect the area till Thursday morning, and that snow will fall on Troodos mountain.

Winds will be south-westerly to westerly, strong to extremely strong at times, 6 to 7 Beaufort.  The sea will be very rough.

Temperatures will reach 19 C inland, 18 C in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
