Yellow warning again for Sunday

Yellow warning since midnight and until 16:00 today.

Specifically, the maximum temperature inland will reach 40 C.

Today, the weather will be initially fine. Low clouds will appear at noon and early afternoon and there might be local showers.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, 3 to 4 Beaufort. The temperature will be 40 C inland, 32 C at the western coast, 36 C at the remaining coast, and 31 C on the mountains.

Tonight, the weather will be fine and foggy early in the morning.

The temperature will be 25 C inland, 24 C at the coasts and 20 C on the mountains.