Yellow warning about thunderstorms as of tonight

The meteorological service issued yellow warning about isolated thunderstorms.
The warning is valid as of 20:00 on Friday evening until 16:00 on Saturday.
According to the warning there might be hail as well.
(philenews)
The meteorological service issued yellow warning about isolated thunderstorms.
The warning is valid as of 20:00 on Friday evening until 16:00 on Saturday.
According to the warning there might be hail as well.
(philenews)
Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day