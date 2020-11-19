Yellow warning about storms and hail

The Meteorological Service of Cyprus issued a new yellow warning from this afternoon until tomorrow Friday at 16:00.

Tonight the weather will be mainly cloudy with local showers and thunderstorms mainly in coastal areas.

Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight seas.

The temperature is expected to be 11 C inland, around 15 C in coastal areas and 7 C in the mountains.

On Friday the weather will be mainly cloudy with local showers and thunderstorms.

On Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy and local showers and or storms are expected by as of noon gradual improvement is expected.

On Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy and local showers are possible.

The temperature will drop on Friday but there will be a small gradual increase until Sunday when it will around seasonal average.

(philenews)