Yellow heat warning tomorrow-41 degrees

41 C inland tomorrow as heat wave drags on

 

The Met Office has issued a yellow heat warning as hot and dry conditions will persist tomorrow, though slightly downgraded in comparison with a previous prediction of 42.

The yellow warning for high temperatures starts at one through to five in the afternoon, with 41 Celsius inland and rising up to 33 over the mountains.

Health authorities are calling on the public to remain informed of high temperatures and watch out for relevant announcements.

It notes of possible dangers for vulnerable population groups such as the elderly and children who must not venture out unless absolutely necessary.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
