The heat wave continues and due to the high temperatures expected the Meteorological Services have issued a new yellow alert that will come in force from 13:00 on Wednesday until 17:00 in the afternoon of the same day.

Tomorrow the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperatures will reach 41 C inland, 33 C on the west coast, 34 C in the other coasts and 32 C in the mountains.

Winds will be weak to moderate, force three to four Beauforts, over calm to turbulent seas.

Source: Philenews