News Local Yellow alert for Wednesday, temperatures to edge down from Thursday

Yellow alert for Wednesday, temperatures to edge down from Thursday

Met Office issues yellow alert as Cyprus bakes

 

 

The Met Office has issued a new extreme high temperature warning for tomorrow, the fifth in as many days.

The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday with the Met office warning that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C inland.

Temperatures are due to edge down after Wednesday to around average for the time of year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The highest temperatures at 3 pm today were Nicosia 39 C, Larnaca Airport 31 C, Limassol 31 C, Paphos Airport 31 C, Frenaros 33 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chrysochous 33 C.

Humidity was Nicosia 31%, Larnaca Airport 70%, Limassol 70%, Paphos Airport 69%, Frenaros 60%, Prodromos 96% and Polis Chrysochous 61%.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleLimassol: 65 year old killed in labour accident (updated)
Next articleRandom Covid-19 tests at airports to double to 600 a day

Top Stories

World

EU to remove Serbia, Montenegro from coronavirus safe list – sources

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is set to remove Serbia and Montenegro from its safe list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed, while including...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to set up agency to promote tertiary education sector

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  House President Demetris Syllouris met on Tuesday with Ministers and academia representatives to discuss the establishment of an agency to promote the tertiary education...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, a foreign national permanently residing in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 1754 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,023. The...
Read more
Local

Random Covid-19 tests at airports to double to 600 a day

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The number of random Covid-19 tests to be held among arriving passengers from Group A and B countries is to be doubled from 300...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for Wednesday, temperatures to edge down from Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Met Office has issued a new extreme high temperature warning for tomorrow, the fifth in as many days. The yellow alert is in force...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus to set up agency to promote tertiary education sector

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  House President Demetris Syllouris met on Tuesday with Ministers and academia representatives to discuss the establishment of an agency to promote the tertiary education...
Read more
Local

One tests positive to Covid-19, a foreign national permanently residing in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 1754 tests, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1,023. The...
Read more
Local

Random Covid-19 tests at airports to double to 600 a day

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The number of random Covid-19 tests to be held among arriving passengers from Group A and B countries is to be doubled from 300...
Read more
Local

Limassol: 65 year old killed in labour accident (updated)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 65 year old Greek Cypriot man was killed in a fatal labour accident that occurred at a Limassol timber storage area on Tuesday...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros