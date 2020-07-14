Yellow alert for Wednesday, temperatures to edge down from Thursday

The Met Office has issued a new extreme high temperature warning for tomorrow, the fifth in as many days.

The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday with the Met office warning that the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C inland.

Temperatures are due to edge down after Wednesday to around average for the time of year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The highest temperatures at 3 pm today were Nicosia 39 C, Larnaca Airport 31 C, Limassol 31 C, Paphos Airport 31 C, Frenaros 33 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chrysochous 33 C.

Humidity was Nicosia 31%, Larnaca Airport 70%, Limassol 70%, Paphos Airport 69%, Frenaros 60%, Prodromos 96% and Polis Chrysochous 61%.