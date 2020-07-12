Yellow alert for third day in a row

The heat wave is set to continue tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning — the third in a row.

The new yellow alert is in force from 1 pm to 5 pm. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C inland, the Met Office said.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Tuesday, which are above the seasonal average inland and in the mountains, edge up a little on Wednesday and return to Tuesday’s levels on Thursday.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Sunday were Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 34 C, Limassol 31 C, Paphos Airport 31 C, Frenaros 34 C, Prodromos 31 C and Polis Chrysochous 35C,

Humidity ranged from 27% in Nicosia to 67% at Paphos Airport.