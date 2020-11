As low pressure is affecting the area, a yellow alert for heavy rain and fierce thunderstorms all across Cyprus was issued – in effect from 5am to 4pm on Sunday.

Hail is also possible while the rain’s strength could exceed 35 millimetres per hour, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Temperature are expected to reach 20 C inland and on the south and east coasts, 21 C along the rest of the coast and 11 C in the higher mountainous areas.

The sea will be slight to rough.