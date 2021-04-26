YAS’ game for Cyprus – online

Has this endless pandemic bored you?

Are you longing for a gateway to have fun?

YAS! has decided to organize a game and invites you and your friends to a series of fun activities that, due to free movement restrictions, will take place online.

We are looking for people from all communities of Cyprus, to join 2 Italians and 1 Portuguese to A game for Cyprus. How we will communicate? via English and body language of course.

Consider this activity as an opportunity to meet new people. Considering the situation Сovid-19 has left the communities with closed checkpoints, genuine inter-communal connections are currently impossible, a fundamental component in the effort to create a friendly environment across communities. Solidarity, mental health, quality education, and peacebuilding are all objectives included in the Agenda 2030 and the SDGs, making this activity not only an effort to promote the concept of sustainable development but also to actually work towards their implementation!

If this idea triggers you and you are between 18-25 years old, don’t waste time and register through our online form. Registration will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis. Check the event to see any updates, including the schedule and the planned activities! Note that time and date might change. Let’s play a game, for Cyprus!

Participation is limited and registration is necessary through the link

When Thursday, April 29 from 4pm till 6pm

Where Online

Facebook