Yamuna Biodiversity park in New Delhi on Int’l Day for Biological Diversity

Footage from the Yamuna Biodiversity park in New Delhi, India shows the plants and animals at the park as the world observes the ‘International Day for Biological Diversity’ on Sunday, May 22.

Biodiversity is under threat from a number of human activities, including deforestation, overfishing, pollution, and climate change. These activities are reducing the number of species of plants and animals on Earth.

It is estimated that one million species could be extinct by 2050 if current trends continue.

The United Nations has proclaimed May 22 as ‘The International Day for Biological Diversity’ (IDB) to increase understanding, awareness of biodiversity issues and calls for action to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

The theme of International Day for Biological Diversity 2022 is “We’re part of the solution”. This theme highlights the role that each of us can play in protecting biodiversity.

