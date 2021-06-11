WRAP: Protesters welcome leaders attending G7 summit in UK

Leaders of the G7 nations gathered for a three-day summit in Cornwall, England, on Friday (June 11), to discuss issues ranging from COVID-19 vaccines and economic recovery to climate change and geopolitics.

The Group of Seven wealthy nations plans to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries, but campaigners said the plan lacks ambition and shows Western leaders are not yet up to the job of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century.

The race to bring an end to a pandemic that has killed around 3.9 million people globally will feature prominently at the three-day summit which begins on Friday in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab warned that other countries were using vaccines as diplomatic tools to secure influence.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Representatives from the European Union also attend. This year South Korea, South Africa and Australia will attend parts of the summit. India, also an invited guest, will participate in some of the summit virtually.