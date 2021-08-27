PhotosWounded taken to hospital after attack on Kabul airport

Wounded taken to hospital after attack on Kabul airport

A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/1TV/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. AFGHANISTAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN AFGHANISTAN

A screengrab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Source:REUTERS TV/1TV/Handout via REUTERS

