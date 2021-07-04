NewsLocalWorst tragedy for Cyprus since 74 President says, destruction extends to 55...

Worst tragedy for Cyprus since 74 President says, destruction extends to 55 kilometers

 

It is a tragedy that the country has not witnessed since the Turkish invasion of 1974, said President Anastasiades at the Vavatsinia fire fighting effort coordination centre, following a situation briefing by officials.

It is one of the most destructive fires in the history of Cyprus, he added, ‘and unfortunately it has taken lives’.

He further stressed that the relevant services will begin recording the damage caused by the blaze as soon as it is safe to do so.

President Anastasiades expressed his deepest gratitude on the effective response of services, local authorities and individuals, in dealing with one of the most destructive fires that has now spread across 55 square kilometers.

Temperatures and winds are hampering fire fighting efforts, he said, noting that across the communities affected fire service units remain. ‘We are doing everything possible and we will support those effected, including the families of the victims’.

President Anastasiades visited the ten affected communities.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articlePresident at fires coordination centre as efforts focus on Larnaca front
Next articleInvestigators at ground zero of massive blaze (pics & video)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros