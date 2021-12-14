Worst holidays than last year and the year of the haircut

Thousands of people will pass this year’s holidays in conditions of unprecedented poverty.

As Elias Demetriou, President of the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council, told Phileleftheros, this year is worse than last year and worse than the year of the haircut.

Within the framework of the campaign “Adopt a family for Christmas,” Demetriou believe that at least 2,500 families as well as students will join the program.

Demetriou noted that due to unemployment and the limitation of working hours in many households, income for many families has been limited. Also due to the measures against the pandemic, working positions for young people have been limited, thus we see students among those needing help.