News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57 million

More than 77.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,709,633​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

These are the latest developments on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus:

At least four drug makers expect their COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new fast-spreading virus variant that is raging in Britain.

At the same time, Americans were warned again not to travel for Christmas as the latest surge in cases overwhelmed hospitals

EUROPE

* France will reopen its borders to passengers from England, ending a blockade intended to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant, but which has held up thousands of lorries before Christmas.

* Sweden’s government is rushing to put forward a temporary pandemic bill that would give it powers to shut shops, private museums and by law limit the number of people in gatherings, news agency TT reported.

* Ireland will shut restaurants, pubs and some shops on Christmas Eve and they may not open again until early March amid “enormous concern” for older people from a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the government said.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks.

* Weekly COVID-19 cases rose by the highest amount since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization said, with the Americas accounting for half of them.

* Brazil’s Health Ministry expects to have at least 150 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 available in the first half of 2021, with a third or more coming from a Chinese company despite the president’s early scepticism.

* Peru surpassed 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as concerns about a potential second wave of infections began to grow in the hard-hit Andean nation.

* The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers travelling from Britain after the emergence of the new virus variant there, people briefed on the decision said.

* Canada is introducing extra measures to screen people who have spent time in Britain to check for the mutated COVID-19 variant.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* As Singapore prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations its striking success in controlling the virus is making some question whether they should take the jabs.

* Australia’s most populous state relaxed coronavirus restrictions for Christmas following a second straight day of low case numbers, although parts of Sydney’s northern seaside suburbs remain under lockdown.

* South Korea reported its second-highest daily tally of coronavirus cases as a survey underscored growing public dissatisfaction with President Moon Jae-in’s handling of the latest wave of infections hitting the country.

* Japan will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom following the emergence of the new virus strain.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Dubai will start inoculating people with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for free from Wednesday.

* Kenya’s parliament voted to end tax cuts put in place in April to cushion the economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stock futures fell, commodities slipped, and Treasuries edged higher after Trump threw a last-minute spanner in to pandemic relief plans by threatening not to sign a long-awaited stimulus bill in to law.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey issues advisory for seismic research off southern coast
Next articleLorries on the M20 motorway near Ashford

Top Stories

Local

Cypriot women fined in racist incident involving a Russian lady

Annie Charalambous -
Larnaca District Court has fined two Cypriot women, aged 38 and 31, over a racist incident a year ago in a Larnaca car park...
Read more
Local

Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
A total of eight flights to Cyprus from the UK are scheduled on Wednesday, three to land at Larnaca airport and the remaining five...
Read more
Local

Police officer kisses female colleague on the cheek, gets suspended

Annie Charalambous -
A police officer who kissed a female colleague on the cheek while both on duty has been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry into his...
Read more
Local

Ten foreign families make Larnaca marina their home after covid outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Ten families from European countries as well as Lebanon have opted to make Larnaca marina their home after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to trace missing man from Paphos – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for Ioannis Demetriades, 31 from Paphos, who is missing from his home in the coastal city since early Monday. He is described...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
A Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union is possible on Wednesday after progress in talks on fishing rights, ITV's...
Read more
World

Aerials show Kent truck park full as France border stays shut

gavriella -
The United Kingdom was stuck in COVID-19 isolation on Tuesday (December 22) after much of the world cut off travel ties due to a...
Read more
World

EU preparing to start vaccination from December 27 with the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine

gavriella -
The states of the European Union (EU) are preparing to start a vaccination campaign from December 27 with the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine. 12.5 million doses...
Read more
World

BioNTech confident vaccine can beat new mutation

gavriella -
BioNTech's Chief Executive said on Monday he was confident the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by his company would be effective against a variant of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros