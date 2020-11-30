News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million

More than 62.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,454,628​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

Here is the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus:

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,169 to 1,053,869, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

* Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the government’s NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.

* Turkey‘s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a seventh consecutive day on Sunday, with 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

* Belgium will let shops reopen from Tuesday, but keep other curbs over the festive period, while Italy will ease anti-COVID restrictions in five regions from Sunday. Ireland will allow shops, restaurants, gyms and pubs serving food to reopen next week, and permit travel between counties from Dec. 18

AMERICAS

* Brazil has registered 24,468 additional coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 272 new deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

* Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

* U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting this week to recommend that a coronavirus vaccine awaiting approval be given first to healthcare professionals and people in long-term care facilities.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reported a record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

* Hong Kong reported 115 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 109 locally transmitted, the highest in nearly four months, as authorities battle a renewed wave of COVID-19.

* Malaysia will hold a general election when the pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is unlikely to start in Africa until midway through next year and keeping vaccines cold could be a big challenge, the continent’s disease control group said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Britain asked its regulator to assess AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data.

* Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, but their inventors need patent protection, the head of the global pharmaceutical industry group said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Canada this week will reveal the breadth of the emergency spending it has made during the pandemic and lay the groundwork for future stimulus and social measures, like a national childcare program, government sources told Reuters.

* Kenya’s central bank has cut its forecast for 2020 economic growth by more than half, joining the Treasury in realising that the coronavirus had inflicted more damage to the economy than previously thought.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUN envoy Lute in Cyprus for reunification talks set for Tuesday
Next articleBritain bans new Huawei 5G kit installation from September 2021

Top Stories

Local

Double-cab car driver in Larnaca wanted in connection with serious accident

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for the driver of an Isuzu or Chevrolet double-cab white car in connection with causing grievous damage to a pedestrian in...
Read more
Local

Funds and ideas on the table for Nicosia centre’s rejuvenation

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia centre needs to be rejuvenated and a number of plans have already been proposed by ministries and the municipality to achieve that goal,...
Read more
Local

Sixty-eight individuals fined for breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police carried out 2,676 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours and booked 68 individuals for violating measures to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

New covid-19 preventive measures in effect as of Monday morning

Annie Charalambous -
New preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Cyprus came in effect early on Monday and will be in place until December...
Read more
World

Britain bans new Huawei 5G kit installation from September 2021

Annie Charalambous -
British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday, as part of a plan to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain bans new Huawei 5G kit installation from September 2021

Annie Charalambous -
British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday, as part of a plan to...
Read more
World

Britain expects “very significant” week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, as talks over a trade deal...
Read more
World

Iran to give a ‘calculated’ response to nuclear scientist killing, says official

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran will give a “calculated and decisive” response to the killing of its top nuclear scientist, said a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader,...
Read more
World

Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Argentine justice officials are investigating the death of soccer star Diego Maradona and ordered the search of properties of his personal doctor, a local...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros