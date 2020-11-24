News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.05 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.05 million

More than 59.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,396,757​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

These are the latest developments on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus:

Positive results from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial boosted hopes of a faster end to the pandemic as several countries announced plans to start inoculating their citizens, even as Europe prepared for Christmas with restrictions on family gatherings and instructions not to hug.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* The United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month, while Britain is on track to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available by next spring after the shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was up to 90% effective in trials.

* Italy’s death toll passed 50,000, while Russia reported a record number of new infections.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures to replace a lockdown in England from Dec. 2, as Germany headed towards an extension of its “lockdown lite” for another three weeks.

* Bulgaria plans to close schools, restaurants and shops and ban all sports events, private celebrations and excursions.

AMERICAS

* Millions of Americans are defying health warnings and traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

* The top U.S. infectious disease medical association said that Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir should be used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients despite a WHO recommendation last week against its use.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia reached a grim milestone of more than half a million cases, with hospitals in the country’s most populated province edging closer to capacity.

* Hong Kong warned the epidemic is rapidly worsening with silent transmission chains feared amid a rise in asymptomatic infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.

* Nigeria will bar passengers who fail to follow the country’s COVID-19 protocol from flying for six months, an official said.

* Turkey‘s daily coronavirus death toll reached a record 153, as citizens adapted to new nationwide curbs and weekend curfews.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* There is a risk that the poor and vulnerable will be trampled on in the stampede for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said, adding $4.3 billion was needed urgently for a world vaccine-sharing scheme.

* Brazil’s biomedical center Fiocruz hopes to start producing the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in December or January, while São Paulo’s health secretary expects regulatory approval for the use of a vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac by January.

* The European Union, Canada and 11 other countries agreed to measures such as eliminating export curbs they believe should form the basis of a global deal to help tackle COVID-19 and future pandemics.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks brushed against last week’s record high on Monday before trading little changed and an index of commodity prices touched its highest since March as more vaccine-positive news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than has been thought.

* A COVID-19 vaccine may not be widely available until next summer and households could struggle over the next several months without more government aid, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGermany angers Turkey with attempt to police Libya arms embargo
Next articleTrump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

Top Stories

Local

Forty eight citizens fined for violating preventive covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out fines to 48 citizens all across Cyprus over the part 24 hours for violations of measures aiming to prevent the spread...
Read more
World

Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off

Annie Charalambous -
A Russian warship caught a U.S. Navy destroyer operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters near the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said...
Read more
World

England to use testing to shorten quarantine for incoming passengers

Annie Charalambous -
England will introduce a new system on Decembr 15 allowing passengers arriving from high-risk countries to take a COVID-19 test after five days of...
Read more
Photos

British musician plays the piano for monkeys 

Andreas Nicolaides -
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys that occupy abandoned historical areas in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Picture taken November 21,...
Read more
Local

After first rainfall, flamingos are back to Larnaca’s wetlands – PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Winter in coastal Larnaca region’s wetland is never complete without a visit from the distinctive flamingos and true to form they are back again...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off

Annie Charalambous -
A Russian warship caught a U.S. Navy destroyer operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters near the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said...
Read more
World

England to use testing to shorten quarantine for incoming passengers

Annie Charalambous -
England will introduce a new system on Decembr 15 allowing passengers arriving from high-risk countries to take a COVID-19 test after five days of...
Read more
World

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

Annie Charalambous -
After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trump's administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving...
Read more
World

Germany angers Turkey with attempt to police Libya arms embargo

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey protested to Germany and the EU late on Monday after German forces belonging to an EU military mission boarded and tried to search...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros