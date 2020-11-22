News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58 million, death toll at 1,381,424 (table)

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 58 million, death toll at 1,381,424 (table)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stands in front of a map of the United States indicating the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) portrayed as new cases per 100,000 population as Pence leads a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

More than 58.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,381,424​ have died, according to the latest Reuters tally.

The United States has recorded the most cases since the start of the pandemic with 12,101,801 followed by India with 9,095,806 and Brazil with 6,052, 786.

The United States is also leading in the daily average number of new deaths reported, accounting for one in every 14 deaths reported worldwide each day.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus, click here.

(Reuters, in-cyprus)

By Josephine Koumettou
