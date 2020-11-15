News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.01 million, death toll over 1.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.01 million, death toll over 1.3 million

More than 54.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,312,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The latest coronavirus developments are:

EUROPE

* Restrictions aimed at slowing a surge in coronavirus cases will be extended in various Italian regions, with both Tuscany and Campania set to be designated as high-risk “red zones”.

* Government officials in Germany dampened hopes that a partial lockdown there would be lifted at the end of November.

* Russia reported a record new infections as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight.

* Slovakia will open theatres, cinemas and churches at half capacity and let fitness centres and pools operate with limited visitors.

* Sweden remains steadfast in its strategy of voluntary measures and no lockdowns, the architect of its unorthodox COVID-19 response said.

* Ireland may take a staged approach to lifting restrictions from Dec. 1 in the run-up to Christmas.

* Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal pushed past the 200,000 mark as the number of new daily infections reached a record high.

* Denmark has not registered any new examples of humans infected with a so-called Cluster-5 mutated coronavirus strain stemming from mink.

AMERICAS

* U.S. states, cities, and hospitals are scrambling to buy ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, ignoring advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold off.

* Canadians have time to tamp down the surging second wave of COVID-19 by Christmas if they act now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as he urged provincial leaders to impose more health restrictions.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Delhi’s COVID-19 deaths rose by a record number and it reported the most infections in India.

* Indonesia has sought emergency authorisation to start a mass vaccination campaign by the end of the year.

* Japan’s prime minister said the country does not need another state of emergency to tackle the pandemic, even though it is seeing record numbers of daily cases.

* The Chinese city of Wuhan said it had detected the coronavirus on the packaging of a batch of Brazilian beef.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran is considering imposing a two-week lockdown in the capital.

* Israel signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to receive 8 million doses of the drugmaker’s potential vaccine, enough to cover close to half of its population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The head of world’s top intensive care body said Gilead’s remdesivir should not be used as a routine treatment for COVID-19 patients in critical care wards.

* South Korea’s GL Rapha will make more than 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine per year.

* A facility set up by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine group has exceeded an interim target of raising more than $2 billion to buy and distribute COVID-19 shots for poorer countries, but it said it still needs more.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks jumped and the Treasury yield curve steepened as upbeat earnings and President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID advisory team helped reassure investors about the threat of new pandemic-related lockdowns.

* The United States, China and other G20 countries agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.

By Annie Charalambous
