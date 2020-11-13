News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.45 million

More than 52.45 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,289,498​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Here are the latest developments on worldwide spread of the coronavirus:

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* A surge in coronavirus infections in Greece‘s northern city of Thessaloniki is pushing the hospital system to its limits.

* French Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing for at least two weeks of the country’s second COVID-19 lockdown.

* Portugal announced an expansion of a nightly curfew and weekend lockdown already in place across more than 100 municipalities to a further 77 areas.

AMERICAS

* Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, may have to begin suspending non-essential surgeries again starting in two weeks as surging coronavirus cases fill hospital intensive care units.

* Argentine authorities said were informed about an alleged finding by China of traces of COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of the South American country’s beef.

* U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said vaccine developers should push to make billions off their COVID-19 vaccines to ensure access to all parts of the world, instead of focusing on the rich countries.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia will not allow foreign students to return as Canberra prioritises the return of locals stuck overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

* New Zealand reopened downtown Auckland after contact tracing of a new coronavirus case revealed it was linked to a known case from a border isolation facility.

* China is facing an increased risk of local transmission of the coronavirus in the winter due to imported cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will sign a provisional deal with Pfizer Inc to receive 8 million doses of the drug maker’s still-experimental coronavirus vaccine from January.

* Iraq has started closing camps housing tens of thousands of people after COVID-19 delays, but aid groups warn this could create a second wave of displacement with dire consequences.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Early testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by an Australian university and CSL Ltd has shown it to be safe and produce an antibody response.

* CureVac said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine will most likely be suitable for standard fridge temperature logistics.

* The World Health Organization is in talks with the Russian institute that developed the Sputnik V candidate vaccine over its potential application for emergency use listing.

* Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks in Asia fell on Friday, following on from selloffs in the United States and Europe as investors feared the economic impact of an accelerating rise in coronavirus infections.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low last week, but the pace of decline has slowed and further improvement could be limited by a raging COVID-19 pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus.

* Euro zone industrial production unexpectedly declined in September, driven chiefly by a sharp fall in the output of durable consumer goods.

By Annie Charalambous
