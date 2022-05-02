Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 510.98 million, death toll at 6,633,596

More than 510.98 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,633,596​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday, May 1.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 998,695 81,357,500 30.57 India 523,803 43,075,864 3.87 Brazil 663,410 30,433,042 31.67 France 145,869 28,235,412 21.78 Germany 135,314 24,728,550 16.32 United Kingdom 174,912 22,038,340 26.32 Russia 782,692 18,182,354 54.17 South Korea 22,794 17,237,902 4.42 Italy 163,377 16,409,183 27.04 Turkey 98,540 14,981,682 11.97 Spain 103,908 11,896,152 22.2 Vietnam 43,038 10,644,700 4.5 Argentina 128,542 9,072,230 28.89 Netherlands 22,243 8,047,132 12.91 Japan 29,584 7,884,101 2.34 Iran 141,072 7,221,121 17.25 Colombia 139,793 6,092,403 28.16 Indonesia 156,240 6,046,467 5.84 Poland 115,998 5,993,861 30.55 Mexico 324,134 5,733,925 25.69 Australia 7,223 5,733,296 2.89 Ukraine 108,391 5,001,719 24.29 Malaysia 35,536 4,443,318 11.27 Thailand 28,400 4,238,061 4.09 Austria 18,138 4,135,344 20.52 Israel 10,695 4,074,119 12.04 Belgium 31,439 4,056,448 27.5 Czech Republic 40,155 3,905,101 37.78 South Africa 100,360 3,785,397 17.37 Canada 39,182 3,741,125 10.57 Philippines 60,305 3,685,403 5.65 Portugal 21,919 3,664,629 21.31 Switzerland 13,170 3,602,497 15.47 Peru 212,810 3,564,558 65.23 Chile 46,082 3,556,333 24.6 Greece 29,114 3,317,425 27.13 Denmark 6,165 3,117,498 10.64 Romania 65,478 2,892,989 33.64 Sweden 18,690 2,500,917 18.37 Iraq 25,211 2,324,982 6.56 Serbia 15,984 2,005,832 22.89 Bangladesh 29,127 1,952,674 1.81 Hungary 46,201 1,899,633 47.26 Slovakia 19,879 1,779,096 36.5 Jordan 14,064 1,695,745 14.13 Georgia 16,807 1,654,945 45.1 Pakistan 30,369 1,527,956 1.43 Ireland 7,087 1,517,112 14.56 Norway 2,932 1,425,462 5.52 Kazakhstan 13,660 1,305,533 7.48

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials