Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 502.2 million, death toll at 6,592,734

More than 502.2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,592,734​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 989,866 80,641,214 30.3 India 521,751 43,041,097 3.86 Brazil 661,796 30,234,024 31.59 France 144,122 27,323,983 21.52 Germany 132,879 23,329,236 16.03 United Kingdom 171,396 21,747,638 25.79 Russia 780,075 18,064,454 53.99 South Korea 20,889 16,212,823 4.05 Italy 161,602 15,659,835 26.75 Turkey 98,363 14,949,171 11.95 Spain 103,266 11,662,214 22.07 Vietnam 42,934 10,417,887 4.49 Argentina 128,344 9,060,495 28.84 Netherlands 22,156 8,015,576 12.86 Japan 29,015 7,344,207 2.29 Iran 140,768 7,205,064 17.21 Colombia 139,745 6,089,540 28.15 Indonesia 155,844 6,039,266 5.82 Poland 115,809 5,983,864 30.5 Mexico 323,938 5,726,668 25.67 Australia 6,762 5,165,878 2.71 Ukraine 108,220 4,990,465 24.25 Malaysia 35,409 4,382,402 11.23 Austria 16,407 4,045,809 18.56 Israel 10,612 4,029,073 11.95 Thailand 26,754 4,012,184 3.85 Belgium 31,165 3,972,963 27.26 Czech Republic 39,971 3,880,556 37.6 South Africa 100,144 3,740,398 17.33 Philippines 59,964 3,682,847 5.62 Canada 38,207 3,614,450 10.31 Portugal 21,780 3,604,546 21.18 Peru 212,619 3,555,139 65.17 Switzerland 13,087 3,551,798 15.37 Chile 45,819 3,528,626 24.46 Greece 28,514 3,232,855 26.57 Denmark 5,985 3,097,015 10.33 Romania 65,331 2,881,322 33.56 Sweden 18,506 2,491,980 18.19 Iraq 25,198 2,323,040 6.56 Serbia 15,923 1,995,351 22.8 Bangladesh 29,124 1,952,224 1.8 Hungary 45,865 1,879,480 46.92 Slovakia 19,721 1,763,197 36.21 Jordan 14,055 1,694,957 14.12 Georgia 16,789 1,652,929 45.05 Pakistan 30,363 1,527,151 1.43 Ireland 6,932 1,498,834 14.24 Norway 2,783 1,418,812 5.24 Kazakhstan 13,660 1,305,375 7.48

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials