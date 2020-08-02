Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million

More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The death toll in Latin America from the novel coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday night, alone.

Apart from the United States, Brazil and Mexico have racked up more fatalities from the virus than any other country, and together they account for around 70% of the regional death toll.

At the same time, South Africa’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Africa’s most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 503,290.

Just over 3 million people have so far been tested for the virus in South Africa, which confirmed its first case five months ago, and 8,153 deaths have been recorded.

Africa has recorded 934,558 cases, 19,752 deaths and 585,567 recoveries.