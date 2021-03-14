Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, death toll at 2,760,596

More than 118.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,760,596​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus click here.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS

United States 531,275 29,320,697 16.26

India 158,306 11,308,846 1.17

Brazil 272,889 11,277,717 13.03

Russia 218,487 4,370,617 15.12

UK 125,343 4,248,286 18.86

France 89,830 3,990,331 13.41

Spain 72,085 3,178,356 15.4

Italy 101,564 3,175,807 16.81

Turkey 29,356 2,850,930 3.57

Germany 73,155 2,549,714 8.82

Colombia 60,858 2,290,539 12.26

Argentina 53,493 2,177,898 12.02

Mexico 193,142 2,151,028 15.31

Poland 46,724 1,868,297 12.3

Iran 61,069 1,731,558 7.47

South Africa 51,179 1,526,873 8.86

Ukraine 27,915 1,438,468 6.26

Indonesia 38,229 1,410,134 1.43

Peru 48,484 1,394,571 14.86

Czech Republic 22,865 1,376,998 21.51

Netherlands 16,024 1,144,822 9.3

Canada 22,371 899,757 6.04

Chile 21,362 873,512 11.41

Romania 21,360 850,362 10.97

Portugal 16,650 813,152 16.19

Israel 5,955 812,823 6.7

Belgium 22,370 798,108 19.57

Iraq 13,696 750,264 3.56

Sweden 13,146 712,527 12.92

Philippines 12,694 611,618 1.19

Pakistan 13,430 600,198 0.63

Switzerland 9,413 570,645 11.06

Bangladesh 8,515 555,222 0.53

Serbia 4,670 507,959 6.69

Hungary 16,627 498,183 17.01

Morocco 8,716 488,181 2.42

Austria 8,831 488,042 9.99

Jordan 5,224 464,856 5.25

Japan 8,535 446,318 0.67

UAE 1,378 422,246 1.43

Lebanon 5,278 411,839 7.71

Saudi Arabia 6,556 381,708 1.95

Panama 5,972 346,775 14.3

Slovakia 8,346 333,872 15.32

Malaysia 1,203 320,939 0.38

Belarus 2,078 300,146 2.19

Ecuador 16,128 297,957 9.44

Nepal 3,012 275,118 1.07

Georgia 3,634 274,377 9.75

Bulgaria 11,094 272,700 15.79

