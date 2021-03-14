News World Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, death toll at 2,760,596

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, death toll at 2,760,596

More than 118.82 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,760,596​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of coronavirus click here.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS

United States         531,275        29,320,697      16.26

India                 158,306        11,308,846      1.17

Brazil                272,889        11,277,717      13.03

Russia                218,487        4,370,617       15.12

UK                     125,343        4,248,286       18.86

France                89,830         3,990,331       13.41

Spain                 72,085         3,178,356       15.4

Italy                 101,564        3,175,807       16.81

Turkey                29,356         2,850,930       3.57

Germany               73,155         2,549,714       8.82

Colombia              60,858         2,290,539       12.26

Argentina             53,493         2,177,898       12.02

Mexico                193,142        2,151,028       15.31

Poland                46,724         1,868,297       12.3

Iran                  61,069         1,731,558       7.47

South Africa          51,179         1,526,873       8.86

Ukraine               27,915         1,438,468       6.26

Indonesia             38,229         1,410,134       1.43

Peru                  48,484         1,394,571       14.86

Czech Republic        22,865         1,376,998       21.51

Netherlands           16,024         1,144,822       9.3

Canada                22,371         899,757         6.04

Chile                 21,362         873,512         11.41

Romania               21,360         850,362         10.97

Portugal              16,650         813,152         16.19

Israel                5,955          812,823         6.7

Belgium               22,370         798,108         19.57

Iraq                  13,696         750,264         3.56

Sweden                13,146         712,527         12.92

Philippines           12,694         611,618         1.19

Pakistan              13,430         600,198         0.63

Switzerland           9,413          570,645         11.06

Bangladesh            8,515          555,222         0.53

Serbia                4,670          507,959         6.69

Hungary               16,627         498,183         17.01

Morocco               8,716          488,181         2.42

Austria               8,831          488,042         9.99

Jordan                5,224          464,856         5.25

Japan                 8,535          446,318         0.67

UAE                    1,378          422,246         1.43

Lebanon               5,278          411,839         7.71

Saudi Arabia          6,556          381,708         1.95

Panama                5,972          346,775         14.3

Slovakia              8,346          333,872         15.32

Malaysia              1,203          320,939         0.38

Belarus               2,078          300,146         2.19

Ecuador               16,128         297,957         9.44

Nepal                 3,012          275,118         1.07

Georgia               3,634          274,377         9.75

Bulgaria              11,094         272,700         15.79

 

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
