News World Worldwide corona-virus cases on the rise, cross 14.38 million

Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control labels a blood sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local corona monitoring study following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020, to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters

More than 14.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 601,961​ have died.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The countries seeing the biggest increases in cases are the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It then spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020, reaching 13 million confirmed cases in early July.

Europe and North America saw the first major outbreaks in April but as they began to ease, Latin America and Asia started seeing an increase in cases.

North America has seen a resurgence of infections in recent weeks, mostly driven by new outbreaks in the US.

By Annie Charalambous
