World’s tallest sand sculpture build with COVID-19 theme

At a height of 21.16 metres, 3.5 meters higher than the previous record holder, the world’s new tallest sandcastle was unveiled in Denmark last week.

The sandcastle built in Blokhus in northwest Denmark broke the Guinness World record on Friday (July 2), previously held by a sandcastle made in Germany in 2019 which was 17.66 metres.

Dutch designer Wilfred Stijger said the corona pandemic had inspired the sandcastle.

At the top of the castle, he put a coronavirus bacteria as a crown to illustrate how the virus is ruling our world, and not allowing us to do what we want to do.

Like many other big sandcastles, it is made as a triangle in order not to collapse and a wooden construction was erected around it so that the around 30 artists could cut the figures in the sand.

Around 4,8 tons of sand were used to build the sandcastle.

The sand in made up of 10% clay for it to stick better and when the sandcastle is done, and an extra layer of glue is put on to make it last through most of winter.

The Guinness world record was measured by an authorised surveyor and signed by witnesses and will be in the book’s next edition.

The Sand Sculpture Festival in Blokhus takes place every summer.