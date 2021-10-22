World’s largest ferris wheel opens in Dubai

Dubai officially inaugurated the world’s largest and highest ferris wheel on Thursday (October 21) as the city seeks to reinforce its status as a major tourism hub.

The observation wheel was officially opened to the public with a lavish drone and firework show.

Located on the Bluewaters Island, the ‘Dubai Eye’ – known as ‘Ain Dubai’ in Arabic, stands at 250 metres tall.

It can take 1,750 visitors on one rotation, which takes just over 30 minutes.

It is the latest attraction to open in the region’s tourism and business hub, after the wax work museum Madame Tussauds opened earlier this week.

Dubai is hoping to attract millions to the Expo 2020 world fair, which opened earlier in October, after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

