World’s largest cruise ship docks in Limassol port

The largest and most modern cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas of Royal Caribbean, has anchored in the port of Limassol on Monday.

In a tweet, Transport, Communications and Works Minister Yiannis Karousos said that “the benefits to our economy and tourism are huge when top shipping companies dock in Cyprus.”

“We welcome the largest cruise ship in the world, the Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas to Limassol port,” he added.

The 362-metre, 236,857-tonne gross weight cruise ship has just joined the Royal Caribbean fleet as the fifth Oasis-class cruise ship of the company, which last season used Limassol Port as a base for cruises with the Jewel of the Seas cruise ship.

The Wonder of the Seas was built in Saint-Naizare, France, by Chantiers de l’Atlantique and sailed from the port of Marseilles a few days ago, making her maiden voyage to the port of Limassol.

Breaking the company’s twin cruise ship record, the Wonder of the Seas is 4% larger than the Symphony of the Seas, with a capacity to carry nearly 7,000 passengers and 2,300 crew.

According to its schedule, the cruise ship is expected to cruise the Caribbean between March and April and Western Europe in May.

On 2 February, the company is holding a press conference on board the ship in the presence of government officials, where it will provide an update on its plans for 2022 – 2023, which will also include Cyprus.