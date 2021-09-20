World Tourism Day 2021 theme coincides with Cyprus’s National Strategy

The 2021 World Tourism Day theme titled “Tourism for Inclusive Growth” coincide with Cyprus’ 2030 National Strategy for Tourism, Deputy Ministry for Tourism has said in a press release issued on the occasion of the World Tourism Day celebrated on September 27.

On the occasion of the World Tourism Day 2021, the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) called its member-states as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses and individuals “to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future.”

“These targets are aligned with the vision of the 2030 National Strategy for Tourism which is the sustainable growth of the Cypriot tourism, in way which will be beneficial for the economy, the society and the environment,” the Deputy Ministry said, adding that “it is clear that the role of the tourism stake-holders cannot be limited to increasing tourist arrivals in the country.”

Recalling that the National Strategy’s main aim is for tourism to benefit regions and social groups which so far had not benefit from the country’s tourism revenue, the Deputy Ministry notes that the vision of UNWTO is taking shape through the various actions as part of the Cyprus.

The Strategy, the Ministry added, is placing special emphasis on policies such as developing rural areas, investments for special forms of tourism, incentives for upgrading our tourist product and policies aiming to promote participation of women and artists in providing authentic tourism experiences.