World-renowned sitar artist Reshma Shrivastava in Paphos on May 8

ICMACY welcomes World-renowned and award-winning sitar artist, Reshma Shrivastava. A respected and renowned worldwide performing artist and guru of sitar.

Reshma headlines an enchanting evening of traditional Indian classical music, alongside an opening performance of evening raags from our local musicians. A unique experience set to a cultural ambiance at the Attikon Multi-cultural space Paphos, on Sunday, May 8.

When Sunday, May 8 at 6:30 pm

Where ATTIKON MULTI-CULTURAL SPACE PAPHOS

Location

Duration 2h (15min break)

Tickets €15

Website

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :

– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or

– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or

– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)

People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate