Whats OnConcertsWorld-renowned sitar artist Reshma Shrivastava in Paphos on May 8

World-renowned sitar artist Reshma Shrivastava in Paphos on May 8

ICMACY welcomes World-renowned and award-winning sitar artist, Reshma Shrivastava. A respected and renowned worldwide performing artist and guru of sitar.
Reshma headlines an enchanting evening of traditional Indian classical music, alongside an opening performance of evening raags from our local musicians. A unique experience set to a cultural ambiance at the Attikon Multi-cultural space Paphos, on Sunday, May 8.

When Sunday, May 8 at 6:30 pm
Where ATTIKON MULTI-CULTURAL SPACE PAPHOS
Location
Duration 2h (15min break)
Tickets €15

Website

ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or
– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)
People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article11-year-old boy loses three fingers in firecracker explosion
Next articlePolice looking for 22-year-old missing from Paphos (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros