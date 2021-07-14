NewsLocalWorld Conference of Overseas Cypriots cancelled due to COVID-19

World Conference of Overseas Cypriots cancelled due to COVID-19

The World Conference of Overseas Cypriots scheduled to take place in Nicosia from August 3-6, has been postponed temporarily, a PIO press release said on Wednesday.

It said the unanimous decision to postpone the Conference, organised with the cooperation of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), and the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK) was taken by the three organisations due to the COVID-19 decrees in place in the countries of overseas Cypriots.9.

The organisers also took into consideration the worsening epidemiological situation in various countries and in Cyprus due to the new (Delta) COVID-19 variant.

The conference will be rescheduled whenever the situation permits, the press release added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

By gavriella
Previous articleSpokesman: additional measures to curb rise in COVID cases might be announced

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros