World Conference of Overseas Cypriots cancelled due to COVID-19

The World Conference of Overseas Cypriots scheduled to take place in Nicosia from August 3-6, has been postponed temporarily, a PIO press release said on Wednesday.

It said the unanimous decision to postpone the Conference, organised with the cooperation of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), and the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK) was taken by the three organisations due to the COVID-19 decrees in place in the countries of overseas Cypriots.9.

The organisers also took into consideration the worsening epidemiological situation in various countries and in Cyprus due to the new (Delta) COVID-19 variant.

The conference will be rescheduled whenever the situation permits, the press release added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.