Workshop on forging synergies between industry and scientific research organised for Industry Week

A workshop was organised on Tuesday, in Nicosia, to discuss ways to forge synergies between industrial production and scientific research sectors, in a bid to produce new, high added value products.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, in the framework of Industry Week, with the participation of six centres of excellence in Cyprus and industry representatives.

A joint press release says that in her address, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said that centres of excellence are among the elements of success for the new Industrial Policy 2019-2030, which was presented on Monday.

Centres of excellence may contribute in developing innovative services and products, and in reaching the target for a viable, competitive and extroverted industry, Pilides added.

Kyriacos Kokkinos, Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said on his part that building new networks of cooperation leads to propitious conditions, also for attracting investment, while the country becomes more attractive.

Cyprus has all it takes to establish itself as a regional research, innovation and business hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, he added.

During the workshop, representatives from six centres of excellence, based in Cyprus – RISE, KIOS, MariteC-X, Cy-Biobank, Emme –Care, Eratosthenes – Excelsior – introduced themselves to the industry.

Panos Protopapas, General Manager at Elysee Irrigation, spoke about the importance of utilising the centres of excellence in the manufacturing sector.

National Chief Scientist, Nikolas Mastroyiannopoulos, stressed during an open discussion the need to institutionalise this kind of meetings on a regular basis, and to identify and promote potential synergies.

