Works for the improvement of Ellados Avenue in Paphos have begun

Much-anticipated construction work for the improvement of Ellados Avenue in central Paphos has begun, Philenews reported on Friday.

Parts of other avenues such as the Evagoras Pallikarides, Neophytou Nikolaidis and Georgios Grivas-Digenis ones are also included in the upgrade plan whose total expenditure is over €9 million.

The ambitious project provides for about 300 parking spots on Ellados Avenue, as well as dozens of others on nearby or adjacent streets.

The plan also provides for the construction of two roundabouts and safe sidewalks as well as tree planting along these roads.

Moreover, the terms of the contract for the execution of the project include provisions for the regulation of traffic while works are carried out.

The contractor is also obligation to ensure access to residential and business premises.