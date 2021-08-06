NewsLocalWorks for the improvement of Ellados Avenue in Paphos have begun

Works for the improvement of Ellados Avenue in Paphos have begun

Much-anticipated construction work for the improvement of Ellados Avenue in central Paphos has begun, Philenews reported on Friday.

Parts of other avenues such as the Evagoras Pallikarides, Neophytou Nikolaidis and Georgios Grivas-Digenis ones are also included in the upgrade plan whose total expenditure is over €9 million.

The ambitious project provides for about 300 parking spots on Ellados Avenue, as well as dozens of others on nearby or adjacent streets.

The plan also provides for the construction of two roundabouts and safe sidewalks as well as tree planting along these roads.

Moreover, the terms of the contract for the execution of the project include provisions for the regulation of traffic while works are carried out.

The contractor is also obligation to ensure access to residential and business premises.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleResidents say Kato Pyrgos Tillirias fishing shelter behind bad smell, marine pollution
Next articleBarcelona confirms Lionel Messi departing over contract dispute

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros