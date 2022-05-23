NewsLocalWorking visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Egypt

Working visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Egypt

Kasoulides
Kasoulides

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ioannis Kasoulides, is travelling to Cairo tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24 for a working visit.

Mr Kasoulides will have a tête-à-tête meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Mr Sameh Shoukry, followed by extended consultations with the participation of delegations of the two Ministries.

The discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them in a wide range of areas, the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Greece, the Cyprus Problem, EU-Egypt relations, and other current regional and international issues of common interest.

During the visit, Mr Kasoulides will be received by the President of Egypt, Mr Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El – Sisi, while he will also meet with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Mr Ahmed Aboul Gheit. On Tuesday evening, the Foreign Minister will attend a dinner in the presence of the Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, Theodore II, and officials of the Government and the Parliament of Egypt.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleIraqi man keeps lion as pet, feeds him with 10 kgs of chicken daily
Next articleMay Fair: Charity Event on May 28

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros