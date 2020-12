The Labour Ministry informed that according to the relevant legislation, on New Year’s Eve general shops can remain open until 18:00.

It is also clarified that on 1, 2, and 6 January, general shops must remain closed as these days are considered holidays for shop personnel.

Finally regarding employees at special shops, who will work on the above holidays, they will have to be paid double for each hour of work, the ministry added.

(philenews)