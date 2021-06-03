Work stoppage at Social Services offices in Limassol after incidents

NewsLocalWork stoppage at Social Services offices in Limassol after incidents

People working at the offices of the social services in Limassol as well as the other welfare offices in Limassol will proceed with a work stoppage after the incidents caused by foreigners on Thursday morning. The two incidents occurred at a local office at Franklin Roosevelt Street and the local office in Mesa Gitonia.

The employees, 35 in total including the secretaries and the security guard, said their employer, meaning the state is unable to protect them.

The incident at Polemidia occurred when a foreign asylum seeker was causing malicious damage demanding to receive his allowance in cash.

By gavriella
