News Local Work stoppage at airports postponed; parties to go to labor minister

The work stoppage scheduled for this afternoon at the two airports has been postponed and instead the parties involved will have a meeting with Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou aiming to remove the deadlock.

It is reminded that the refusal of Swissport, LGS και S&L Airport Services to implement the collective agreements with their staff by not paying them 13th month salary lead trade unions to measures.

Specifically, the trade unions asked staff to abstain from their duties for two hours this afternoon.

Read More: Two-hour work stoppage at Cypriot airports

(Insider)

