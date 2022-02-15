PhotosWomen's Memorial March

Women's Memorial March In Vancouver
Women's Memorial March In Vancouver

A demonstrator looks on as people take part in Vancouver’s annual Women’s Memorial March for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and victims in the Downtown East Side, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

 

Source:REUTERS/Amy Romer

