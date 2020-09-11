“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Works for completion of the “Women’s Home”, to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in the final stage and it is expected to start operating in November 2020.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou and Chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Prevention and Combating of Domestic Violence, Susana Pavlou, who by decision of the Council of Ministers has been appointed Coordinator for the implementation of the proposal for the home, had a meeting on Friday regarding the project.

The services to be provided at the “Women’s Home” include “taking measures for the immediate protection and safety of the victim and immediate/short-term psychological support and possible referral to Mental Health Services for long-term follow-up and treatment” among other things.

Additionally, “medical examinations for physical and sexual abuse and possible referral to GeSY doctors for long-term treatment and medical care” will be provided, while cases of “sexual abuse of a minor will be referred to the ‘Children’s Home’.”