News Local "Women's Home" expected to operate in November

“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Works for completion of the “Women’s Home”, to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in the final stage and it is expected to start operating in November 2020.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou and Chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Prevention and Combating of Domestic Violence, Susana Pavlou, who by decision of the Council of Ministers has been appointed Coordinator for the implementation of the proposal for the home, had a meeting on Friday regarding the project.

The services to be provided at the “Women’s Home” include “taking measures for the immediate protection and safety of the victim and immediate/short-term psychological support and possible referral to Mental Health Services for long-term follow-up and treatment” among other things.

Additionally, “medical examinations for physical and sexual abuse and possible referral to GeSY doctors for long-term treatment and medical care” will be provided, while cases of “sexual abuse of a minor will be referred to the ‘Children’s Home’.”

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleDespite the pause, AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine could be by the end of the year or early 2021
Next articleProper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Top Stories

Local

Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Major tour operators from Britain and Sweden seem to be overcoming their reservations about the mandatory Covid-19 test and are beginning to bring...
Read more
Local

“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Maria Bitar -
Works for completion of the "Women's Home", to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in...
Read more
World

Despite the pause, AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine could be by the end of the year or early 2021

Maria Bitar -
The executive director of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, said that the coronavirus vaccine could be by the end of this year or early...
Read more
Local

A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive. The number of active cases in the community...
Read more
Local

Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

Maria Bitar -
A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Major tour operators from Britain and Sweden seem to be overcoming their reservations about the mandatory Covid-19 test and are beginning to bring...
Read more
Local

A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive. The number of active cases in the community...
Read more
Local

Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

Maria Bitar -
A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Syllouris receives Maltese Foreign Minister

Maria Bitar -
Acting President of the Republic and President of the House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, received on Friday Malta's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros