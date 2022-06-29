Women petty officers to go to the Presidential Palace about discrimination

Next Friday, parents and members of the families of women National Guard petty officers will carry out an event outside the Presidential Palace demanding that the injustice against them be lifted.

The male volunteer petty officers, who had been hired during the same period as the female petty officers, have gotten their tenure 13 years earlier, even though they had the same qualifications and as a result, they are at a higher grade and salary than their female counterparts.

This inequality is also pointed out in a report of the Human Rights Commissioner, who ascertained that the women volunteers have become the victims of a discrimination against their sex at work.

The women affected react strongly noting that even though seven months have passed since the Commissioner’s report was issued, nothing has been done to lift the injustice against them. So, at 11.00 on Friday they will go outside the Presidential Palace to ask the President of the Republic to intervene.