Women and Girls in Science: online conference by the Cyprus Institute

On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and in the context of promoting Gender Equality in Research, The Cyprus Institute is organizing the event ‘CyI Women and Girls in Science’, on the 11th of February 2022 (International Day of Women and Girls in Science). This event will include seven short videos of CyI women scientists presenting their work in the field of their expertise, sharing their thoughts on choosing a career in science, and identifying the challenges for women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

This is a great opportunity for The Cyprus Institute to increase visibility of women in STEM professions in Cyprus, to encourage the new generations of women to be actively involved in the STEM fields, as well as to highlight the importance of the participation of women in Science. The overarching aim is to achieve full and equal access to, and participation of, women in science and to further promote gender equality and empowerment.

A significant gender gap has persisted throughout the years at all levels of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines all over the world. Even though women have made tremendous progress towards increasing their participation in higher education, they are still under-represented in these fields. Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls will make a crucial contribution not only to the economic development of the world but to progress across all the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well.

When Friday, February 11 at 3 pm