Woman,19, dies of serious injuries nine days after collision

A 19-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car accident on the Limassol–Platres road nine days ago has succumbed to her injuries.

Police announced on Sunday that Marilena Pericleous who was a passenger in the car, driven by a 20-year-old man, and with another 19-year-old woman also in the car, passed away.

The accident happened at around midnight near the village of Paramytha when the car crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. It was driven by a 21-year-old man.

All passengers in both cars were injured in the violent collision and were rushed to Limassol General Hospital.

Pericleous suffered heavy head injuries, had a ruptured lung, spleen and septum.

The other 19-year-old was treated for a head wound and a fractured thigh and pelvis while the two males were discharged on the same day after being treated for light injuries.

The 21-year-old had been arrested for questioning and was released but police said investigations are ongoing.