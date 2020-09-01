Woman who violated quarantine, infected others, gets charged

A woman who violated self-isolation after returning to Cyprus from the USA, infecting 14 other people with COVID-19, has been charged, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

However, only one charge was substantiated against her – that of violating the mandatory 14-day quarantine – and she has already pleaded guilty before Larnaca district court.

The hearing is set for September 9, and the charge she faces provides for a fine but not jail sentence.

Philenews also said that a probe carried out through testimonies and the contact tracing process showed that the woman actually got infected here in Cyprus.

And that she had tested negative twice before getting infected through a contact.