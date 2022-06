The Police are investigating a number of thefts of wallets that have recently (May 2022) taken place in the center of Nicosia.

To this effect the Police are releasing the photo of a woman who seems to be involved in a number of cases aiming to find her.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Main Nicosia Police Station at 22-802380, or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.