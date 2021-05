According to the Police, members of the Force in Paphos arrested a woman in a block of flats at Tafoi Vasileon Avenue in Paphos for staying in Cyprus illegally.

Specifically, the woman submitted a request for asylum on 6 March 2019 which was rejected on 20 January 2021. She received the rejection on 28 January and since then she has not filed an appeal within the 30-day period that followed. So, she has been in Cyprus illegally since then.