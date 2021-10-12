Woman raped in nursing home

The Appeals Court confirmed the verdict of the Criminal Court contemning a man to 11 years in prison for indecent assault and rape of a 20-year-old woman with reduced mental perception and multiple psychological problems.

The woman was living in a nursing home so that she would be taken care of. The home belonged to the suspect’s sister, his father was the manager and he was also working there as a carer.

The man started raping the woman warning her not to say anything and sometimes he was also hitting her when she would not consent. Until one day the woman escaped and went to the Nicosia CID in bad psychological condition and told her story. She was also diagnosed with post traumatic stress.