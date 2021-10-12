NewsLocalWoman raped in nursing home

Woman raped in nursing home

Stop2
Stop2

The Appeals Court confirmed the verdict of the Criminal Court contemning a man to 11 years in prison for indecent assault and rape of a 20-year-old woman with reduced mental perception and multiple psychological problems.

The woman was living in a nursing home so that she would be taken care of. The home belonged to the suspect’s sister, his father was the manager and he was also working there as a carer.

The man started raping the woman warning her not to say anything and sometimes he was also hitting her when she would not consent. Until one day the woman escaped and went to the Nicosia CID in bad psychological condition and told her story. She was also diagnosed with post traumatic stress.

By gavriella
Previous articleStrong quake jolts Crete; felt in Cyprus
Next articleSmall plane crash near San Diego leaves at least two dead, damages homes

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros